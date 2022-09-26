Vegan Chili and a Chicken Filled Beignet at Chucky Food Tent Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Orlando

Near the Springfield, USA area of Universal Studios Florida, a food tent themed to the “Chucky” TV show sits for Halloween Horror Nights. The design team took great pride in making a gross looking food tent to go with this theme. During Halloween Horror Nights, this tent serves three food items. I previously wrote a review of the “Good Guys Burger” sold here. Guests may also purchase the “’Wanna Play?’ Beignet” and “Chili Lee Ray.” If you know your “Chucky” lore, then you will see why those food items earned those names.

The Wanna Play? Beignet costs $11.99. This item includes a Nashville hot chicken and pimento cheese stuffed beignet, topped with scallions and a hot and spicy seasoning. Based on that description, I would expect a very spicy/heat-filled item. Yes, this comes with some spicy kick but not as much as I expected. However, some guests experience lots of hot spice with their beignet. So, if you avoid spicy food, the safest move would be to skip this.

However, unlike the Creole Crab Beignet from 2022 Mardi Gras season, this presentation fails to resemble a beignet to me. The texture of this may annoy some diners. I found I needed a knife and fork with this one. Even though the individual flavors work with this, I did not find in my two experiences eating this that the whole beignet came together properly. Like several other items this year, I advise eating this when it is warm. If it cools down, the quality drops noticeably as well.

At this same food tent, vegan diners can enjoy quality chili. The “Chili Lee Ray” costs $7.49. The menu description reads “vegan quinoa chili, with hominy, topped with micro cilantro and vegan feta cheese crumbles.” This chili comes with a solid spicy kick. This one should be skipped by people avoiding higher spice levels. The overall flavor works well due to the excellent preparation though. Non-vegan diners will enjoy this chili also.

This chili, like all things, has some flaws. The vegan cheese does not work by itself with this chili. In fairness, the cheese would not have been intended to do that. I suggest mixing the chili together before you take a bite. This will balance the cheese, chili, and quinoa into a better taste in my opinion to lessen the potential negative of the cheese. Also, I would have liked some type of bread with this chili. Perhaps the naan bread served in this location during Mardi Gras 2022 would have worked. Some guests did voice concerns about too much quinoa in this chili. I did not experience that the two times I had this chili, but I wanted to mention it.

I understand that a spicy chicken beignet and a vegan chili may sound odd at the same food booth. Still, this food booth sits themed to a psycho killer within a toy so odd combinations might be appropriate. As always, eat like you mean it!