Good Guys Burger Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Orlando Food Review

Another example of corporate synergy involves the “Chucky” themed food booth this year for Halloween Horror Nights. You can find this food area near Springfield, USA area at Universal Studios Florida. The design team spent a great deal of time creating a bloody looking theme here. In typical fashion this year, the “Chucky” themed booth offers a few scary looking (and sounding) food items. The oddest looking one goes by the name of “The Good Guys Burger.”

This burger looks like the next evolution of the “Jack’d Up Donut Slider” from last year’s Halloween Horror Nights. For the record, that burger earned mixed reviews. “The Good Guys Burger” costs $10.99. The menu description reads “beef burger, crispy pork belly, cheddar cheese sauce, pickled jalapenos with a doughnut bun topped with red icing and fruity cereal.” For some of you reading this, you are already repulsed by the idea of this burger. You may need some bravery (or at least feel adventurous) for this burger.

The presentation for this burger starts with the packaging. This burger comes in a fast-food style box with a promotional sticker for the “Chucky” TV series. The cereal on top of the burger with the red icing clearly sets a theme. The mix of flavors will inspire some and repel others. If you have a craving for a decent burger patty with sweet and spicy flavor added, then this will be for you. In my experience, you get more of the sweet flavor than spicy. Personally, I would prefer spicier with a burger versus sweet.

The individual components of this burger offer reasonable quality. The burger patty comes well done but well prepared. The sweet elements serve their purpose nicely. The cheese sauce tastes just as average as a burger at Krusty Burger nearby so prepare for that.

Clearly, this burger ranks high on the messy factor scale. The cereal on top might fall off. So far, the cereal has avoided tasting stale with this burger. This burger also demands many napkins. If you are not careful, the red aspects of this burger will get all over your hands and the rest of you too. I have seen some eat this with a fork and knife to solve messy issues.

This burger functions as a filling food item. I had concerns with serving this so near Krusty Burger but this makes sense for Halloween Horror Nights. The red icing looking like ketchup (or blood if you prefer) works well. If you can get all the components in a single bite, this burger tastes pretty good. If not, the quality drops. This burger functions as an excellent upgrade to last year’s Halloween Horror Nights burger. If feeling brave, give this a try. As always, eat like you mean it!