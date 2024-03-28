Universal Orlando Releases Details on Epic Universe – How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk







Back in January, Universal Orlando dropped a bombshell announcement offering a few tasty tidbits coming as part of Epic Universe – scheduled to open in 2025. As part of the announcement, Universal identified five themed lands which will make up the resort’s fourth theme park (Universal considers Volcano Bay to be a “water theme park”).

The themed lands of Epic Universe will include:

Celestial Park

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

Super Nintendo World

Dreamworks How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

Dark Universe

Today, Universal has released many details on one of these new lands – Dreamworks How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk.

Welcome to Berk

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk captures the heart, humor, and giant scale of the films within an authentic re-creation of the rugged, rocky world where Vikings and dragons live together in amusing harmony.

Guests’ first sight of Berk will evoke the sweeping imagery straight from the films. A vast sparkling lagoon boasts two 40-foot-tall Viking statues set among an energetic village.

This deep dive into a colorful world filled with Viking adventures will offer guests the chance to see what it’s like to live among dragons. The larger-than-life world includes several exciting attractions, an invigorating live stage show, character meet-and-greets, themed dining and shopping, and of course plenty of dragons! Immense architecture and lush landscaping will surround this vibrant fantasy location.

Entertainment on the Isle of Berk

In Berk, “Vikings” (aka “Guests”) can enjoy four attractions, one stage show, and several character meet-and-greet experiences. Let’s explore them here:

Hiccup’s Wing Gliders

Hiccup’s latest contraption – a winged flying machine – launches aspiring Dragon Riders into the air, swooping around Berk alongside Hiccup and Toothless at speeds up to 45 mph. This fun family-friendly coaster invites guests to prove they’re brave enough to speed through the sky with dragons.

The Untrainable Dragon

In this live stage show, guests think they may have finally met their match when a new dragon shows up on the Isle of Berk. Hiccup, Toothless, Gobber, and Astrid work together to solve the mystery of The Untrainable Dragon. In an experience inspired by Universal Beijing Resort’s popular show “Untrainable”, dragons will take the stage – and fly overhead – in a heartwarming show full of memorable music.

Fyre Drill

When living in a world full of fire-breathing dragons, villagers need to be prepared. In this highly interactive attraction, Viking twins Ruffnut and Tuffnut have created Berk’s Fyre Skööl – a watery, interactive boat battle at sea. While playing in this attraction, guests board colorful dragon-headed boats to blast water cannons at flame-like targets – as well as guests in the other boats!

Dragon Racer’s Rally

In another highly interactive attraction, guests will train for the sport of dragon racing – a celebrated pastime on the Isle of Berk. On Dragon Racer’s Rally, guests can practice aerobatic maneuvers and high-speed barrel rolls at heights up to 67 feet in the sky – all in their Viking-made dragon-riding trainer. Guests hoping to become a champion dragon racer will be able to push their trainers to their own individual limits.

Viking Training Camp

Vikings-in-training will discover dragons and more in a sprawling, colorful, interactive play area. Activities in this area include multiple towers to climb and explore, a fun agility course, Viking drums and chimes to play, an interactive sheep launcher game, plus slides and activities for the youngest guests.

Meet Hiccup and Toothless

A visit to Berk wouldn’t be complete without actually meeting a dragon. At Haddock Paddock, guests can meet Toothless – the friendly Night Fury dragon, along with his heroic trainer Hiccup. In addition to Toothless and Hiccup, guests may find other characters, including Astrid and Stormfly, or Ruffnut and Tuffnut. You may even catch a glimpse of dragons flying high above the village.

Eating and Shopping in Berk

Guests can also dine and shop like Vikings in the world’s variety of themed eateries and retail locations, including:

Mead Hall

The Isle of Berk’s main gathering place is Mead Hall. Here, guests will feast like a Viking on an assortment of meats, fish, sandwiches, and a variety of meads and ciders.

Spit Fyre Grill

Nearby to the Fyre Drill attraction, Spit Fyre Grill is a quick-service dining location serving hearty meals flame-seared by a helpful (unseen) dragon fry cook.

Hooligan’s Grog & Gruel

This quick service location – located in Viking Camp – serves racing-themed quick bites for guests on the run.

Dragon-Themed Merchandise

Highly themed shops will be dotted around the Isle of Berk, including Viking Traders, How to Treat Your Dragon, Hiccup’s Work Shop, and Toothless’ Treasures.

Fans who are too excited to wait for Epic Universe to open can whet their appetites by purchasing an assortment of park-related merchandise at shop.universalorlando.com.

These new details look absolutely amazing! What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Universal Orlando Press Release.