Universal Orlando Reveals First Look at Celestial Park Coming to Epic Universe







Universal Orlando will open their new park, Epic Universe, next year. Today, they offered a first look at the hub area that will be Celestial Park, calling it the “heart of Universal Epic Universe,” and a look at the portals leading into different lands.

Previously we had a lot of trademarked names to go by, but in a press release, Universal Orlando confirmed a lot of the information about names and IP that will be going into the various “lands” of the new park.

Epic Universe Front Gate

Celestial Park

“With acres of rolling gardens, chasing waterways and strolling pathways, Celestial Park puts the “park” back in “theme park.” As soon as guests enter the imaginative world, they’ll embark on a journey of discovery, thrills and excitement as they wander through lush living gardens nestled along shimmering waters surrounded by stunning architecture inspired by astronomical and mythological elements. Here, guests can relax while taking in the sights and sounds around them, board a shooting comet for an exhilarating roller coaster adventure, dine on delectable cuisine, shop exclusive merchandise to commemorate their visit and more.”

Some of the attractions in Celestial Park include:

Starfall Racers

“A dual-launch racing coaster that sends guests rocketing through the skies aboard comets in a race to see who’s the fastest of them all. Reaching speeds up to 62 mph and heights up to 133 feet along 5,000 feet of track, Starfall Racers will be Epic Universe’s most thrilling coaster experience with unique maneuvers such as the “Celestial Spin,” in which the two coaster vehicles perform an inverted crisscross while speeding through the air – creating an “out-of-this-world” adrenaline rush.”

Constellation Carousel

“The grand centerpiece of Celestial Park. Here, explorers of all ages will take a fantastical whirl aboard constellations that glide forward, backward – and even make 360-degree rotations – through the milky way in a choreographed dance of music and starlight.”

Astronomica

“An interactive wet-play area that also doubles as a giant compass rose to the many wonders of Epic Universe, featuring crystal blue fountains that spring to life and dance around guests.”

There will also be some restaurants both full-service and quick-service.

Atlantic –

“A full-service “surf and turf” restaurant set inside a Victorian aquarium complete with captivating views of Celestial Park.”

The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant

“Where diners take a culinary journey across Asia as they enjoy authentic Chinese, Japanese and Thai fare in this full-service restaurant accented with neon dragons and ethereal lanterns.”

The Oak & Star Tavern, “where guests can enjoy savory barbecue, Pizza Moon, which will serve up a tasty menu featuring a variety of pizzas, and more.”

There will also be shopping locations, including the Nintendo Super Star Store and Moonship Chocolates & Celestial Sweets.

Nintendo Super Store

PORTALS TO OTHER EXTRAORDINARY WORLDS

“Plus, Celestial Park will be the gateway to explore the four additional worlds of Epic Universe – each bringing to life extraordinary adventures that go beyond guests’ wildest imaginations. Through a set of majestic portals that capture the imagination and creativity of each world, guests will embark on a transformative experience as they journey from Celestial Park to:

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, “..all-new land that blends 1920s wizarding Paris from Warner Bros. Pictures’ Fantastic Beasts films with the iconic British Ministry of Magic from the Harry Potter series.”

Here is what the finished portal will look like.

Here is what it currently looks like thanks to @bioreconstruct on X.

Aerial photo of the portal to a Harry Potter related land in Epic Universe.

At right of the copy of Porte Saint-Denis is start of a mural. Likely an ad themed to the time period. pic.twitter.com/AmhZLXFaZR — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 27, 2024

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, enter the “..iconic green pipe and discover a new way to play as they step into the worlds of beloved characters like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Donkey Kong.”

Here’s what the finished portal will look like.

Here’s what it currently looks like thanks to @bioreconstruct on X. It is not as far along as other ones.

Aerial photo of areas near the portal of Super Nintendo World and the dome at center of Epic Universe. Crane is lifting heavy items near the dome. pic.twitter.com/ExToawS8DK — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 28, 2024



How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, “..soar with dragons in a colorful world filled with Viking adventures based on the wildly popular How to Train Your Dragon film franchise.”

Here’s what the finished portal will look like.

Here’s what it currently looks like thanks to @bioreconstruct on X.

Aerial look at the portal of How To Train Your Dragon land. There seems to be a video production team at arrow. pic.twitter.com/d2PuVpJmLr — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 27, 2024

Dark Universe, “..encounter everything from the experiments of Dr. Victoria Frankenstein to the shadowy landscape where monsters roam in a world of myth and mystery.”

Here’s what the Dark Universe portal will look like when it’s finished.

Here’s what the portal currently looks like, thanks to @bioreconstruct on X.

Aerial photo of the portal of Dark Universe.

Arrow at construction of the exit gate of the land. pic.twitter.com/8GYqSn84Ok — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 26, 2024

When Universal Epic Universe opens next year at Universal Orlando, it will feature more than 50 attraction, entertainment, dining, and shopping experiences.

Source: Universal Orlando Press Release.