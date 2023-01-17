Two Meet and Greets Returning to Magic Kingdom

Since the reopening of the Walt Disney World Resort from the COVID19 Pandemic in 2020, Entertainment has slowly been coming back to the theme parks.

Two princesses have been quite hard to find since the reopening, Princess Belle and Princess Ariel. These two have specific areas inside the Magic Kingdom where guests can interact and take photos with them. Ariel’s Grotto and Enchanted Tales with Belle have been shuttered ever since the reopening of that park. Both areas include enclosed and tight spaces for guests to wait for the character interaction.

Disney Parks on Instagram has announced that both locations will reopen soon. Ariel’s Grotto will reopen to welcome guests to meet and greet with Princess Ariel on January 22nd. Enchanted Tales with Belle will reopen on February 19th. Enchanted Tales with Belle is more of an interactive show where guests are picked to be certain characters in Belle and the Beast’s story. After the show, Princess Belle is accessible to the guests from the show and the audience for pictures.

Both Enchanted Tales with Belle and Ariel’s Grotto will be available for guests on Genie+

This is welcome announcement as these two venues for Meet and Greets were the last two holdouts within the Magic Kingdom. Recently, we announced that Pete’s Silly Sideshow reopened, where guests can meet and greet multiple characters including Goofy, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy.

Princesses Belle and Ariel have been in the parades for guests to see, but starting January 22nd with the return of Ariel’s Grotto, guests can have an up close encounter with these two iconic princesses.

Are you excited for the return of all the meet and greet character locations in the Magic Kingdom?

Let us know which meet and greet character interaction venue you are most interested in seeing on your next visit to the Magic Kingdom.