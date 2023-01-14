Pete’s Silly Sideshow Reopening at Magic Kingdom

On January 15th, Pete’s Silly Sideshow will open again at the Magic Kingdom. Located in Storybook Circus, this attraction offers guests the opportunity to meet with some of the most popular Disney characters.

Minnie Magnifique, Daisy Fortuna, The Astounding Donaldo, and the Great Goofini will all be available under the big top at Pete’s Silly Sideshow for meet and greets.

Pete’s Silly Sideshow returns on Jan. 15! 🎪 ⭐ Circus stars Minnie Magnifique, Daisy Fortuna, The Astounding Donaldo, and The Great Goofini are ready to shine under the Big Top at Magic Kingdom! pic.twitter.com/FzBSiPbWKS — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) January 13, 2023

The building has remained dormant for quite some time. Pete’s Silly Sideshow closed with the closure of The Walt Disney World Resort for the COVID19 Pandemic in 2020. Since then, it has not been used for the character meet and greets. The building and the surrounding big top area has been utilized as a rest area and for Candy Distribution during Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party. Having the characters return to the big top is a welcome sign of more and more of the entertainment returning to The Walt Disney World Resort.

Are you excited for these characters to return to their home at Pete’s Silly Sideshow? Let us know in the comments.

Source: Attractions Magazine