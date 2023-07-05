Treasures of Disneyland’s Past Are Up For Auction







Sometimes owning a piece of merchandise from Disneyland isn’t enough. You want to take home a real piece of Walt’s magic. Usually, that’s not feasible in a legal sense. However, a recently opened exhibition may make that possible.

The Joel Magee Disneyland Collection comprises hundreds of items from Disneyland’s past. From cast member name tags to vintage merchandise and even ride vehicles, this may be one of the most extensive exhibits of Walt’s dream ever assembled.

The best part is that the Van Eton Galleries allows the public to bid on owning a piece of entertainment history. Want to own a Disneyland Doom Buggy? Oh, they’ve got that!

The treasures of Disney’s past aren’t limited to just Disneyland. The Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are also represented in the collection.

The Haunted Mansion pieces include Hitchhiking Ghosts, cast member costumes, and even stretching room paintings from The Magic Kingdom.

Space Mountain ride vehicles from Disneyland and The Magic Kingdom are part of the exhibit. Regardless of which one you desire, they’ll set you back between $8k and $10k.

Fans of The Great Movie Ride can purchase the Ruby Slippers, a mummy animatronic, or even one of Busby Berkley’s Footlight Parade dancers!

Don’t worry, Geeky Sparkles, Figment is also in that catalog! Multiple animatronics and props from Journey Into Imagination could be yours. However, get ready to throw down a few thousand dollars.

The live auction will be held between July 17-19. Those wishing to bid on a piece of Disneyland history can do so in-person, online, by phone, or via absentee bidding.

If you want to take a look at what’s on offer, the Joel Magee Disneyland Collection is on exhibition right now at the Burbank Town Center Mall located at 201 E Magnolia Blvd Burbank, CA 91502.

[Source: Van Eaton Galleries]