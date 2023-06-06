100 Years Of Disney Auction Offers Original Cels From Little Mermaid, Cinderella, and Snow White!







Thanks to Attractions Magazine, we learned that long-sought-after pieces of Walt Disney Animation’s past are going up for auction. If you’re a Snow White, Cinderella, or The Little Mermaid fan, break out that wallet!

These rare pieces of Walt Disney’s past will be part of the Celebrating 100 Years Of Disney: 1923 – 2023 Signature Auction. Bidding will start on June 23rd and run until the 26th at Heritage Auctions. The items included will range from production cels to concept paintings and even pencil drawings by legends like Ub Iwerks!

Most of the lots start in the $1k range for production cels. Even the pencil production art is up there in price. I have a feeling we’re going to see some auctions end in the $20k range. Expect the Cinderella stuff to be the most sought-after this year.

Some of the post-Walt films include production sketches of the Horned King from The Black Cauldron and original storyboards from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Heck, even some TV stuff is in here, like cels from Gargoyles.

Fans of Ducktales will have a chance to bid on signed art from writer and cartoonist Carl Barks! Or, if you’re an Ub Iwerks enthusiast, his original production drawings from Steamboat Willie could be yours!

Oddly, one of the rarest items, a production cel from Snow White with original background art, is currently only $3,100. There are still 17 days left to bid, and the reserve price won’t be revealed until June 16th. So, there’s the possibility that the cel could skyrocket.

Before you ask, I did check to see if the bare-butt Ariel cels were in the auction. They’re not. Shame on you for even thinking about that. Naughty!

What pieces of Disney’s animation history would you like to own? Personally, I’d love to add original cels from Ub Iwerks’s The Skeleton Dance to my collection. Let us know about your wishlist in the comments section below!

[Source: Heritage Auctions]

[Source: Attractions Magazine]