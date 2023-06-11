Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando This Week (June 11, 2023)







The summer heat has arrived at Walt Disney World. For those of us living primarily in other areas of the United States, you can tell it is June in Florida. Still, that weather concern did not stop us from searching for dining options to make the Top Three Things list for this week.

Top Three Things: Curried Chickpeas – Bob Marley-A Tribute To Freedom

Last week, we went to the Bob Marley restaurant at Universal CityWalk Orlando. We will do a full review of our experience in future weeks. Still, we ordered the Curried Chickpeas. This vegan entrée provides excellent flavor building from the curry sauce. Curried Chickpeas cost $13.95 before applicable discounts. This simple-looking entrée consists of curried chickpeas, coconut rice, and Jamaican slaw. The balance of flavors works well, with the curry flavor shining through the most. We enjoyed this entrée.

Country Burger at Hard Rock Café Orlando

One of the best values for burgers at Universal Orlando can be found at the Hard Rock Café. For the record, the Hard Rock Café is in CityWalk. In contrast, the Hard Rock Hotel resides nearby with its own restaurant options. We experienced quite a few guests confused by this last week.

If you will be at Universal Orlando Resort on Wednesday, June 14, you should consider this burger. For the opening 71 minutes of lunchtime at Hard Rock Café Orlando, this burger will cost only 71 cents.

Pride Bar from Voodoo Doughnut Orlando

This yeast bar sweet treat returned for 2023. We got a similar doughnut last year from Voodoo Doughnut. The yeast bar cost $4.25. It comes with a decorative design on top of vanilla icing. The bar comes filled with Bavarian cream. When you get a bit of cream along with the icing, this doughnut shows off the intention of the bakers.

We will be back next week with three more suggestions for the Top Three Things you should be eating at Universal Orlando Resort. Since we will be in the Orlando area all week, we will see what food mischief we can find ourselves involved in. We know we will make it to the Hard Rock Hotel on Wednesday. Maybe we will find some interesting new food options to try for “research purposes” only for the Top Three Things. As always, eat like you mean it!