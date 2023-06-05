Does a 71 Cent Burger Sound Interesting? Hard Rock Cafe Orlando Has a Deal For You







Hard Rock Cafe Orlando will sell a burger for only 71 cents on June 14, 2023, celebrating Founder’s Day.

Yes, you read that correctly. Hard Rock Café Orlando (and other Hard Rock Cafes worldwide) will be having Founder’s Day promotions. However, as you might expect, these promotions are very limited and have stipulations. Still, this burger promotion mainly involves showing up on time.

Hard Rock Café Orlando will celebrate the company’s birthday on Wednesday, June 14. Yet, for this birthday party, guests receive some gifts. Hard Rock Café states on its website that it will pay homage to the year 1971 when Hard Rock Café first opened.

Though different Hard Rock Café locations will be using slightly different promotions, we know what the promotion for the Orlando location looks like. On June 14 for 71 minutes, Hard Rock Cafe Orlando will pay homage to 1971 with a Country Burger offer for just $0.71 per guest on a first-come, first-served basis when dining in from 11:00 a.m. to 12:11 p.m.

At Hard Rock Café Orlando, one must be available on June 14 during that specific time window, and a 71-cent burger can be yours. When the Orlando location runs these styles of promotions, the side, like fries, are usually not included, so be prepared for that. Despite that, this looks like an excellent deal for a table-service burger.

Hard Rock Cafe Orlando Country Burger

Hard Rock Cafe’s Country Burger consists of six ounces of ground beef, served double-stacked and topped with American cheese. The burger receives a sprinkling of Hard Rock Café herbs and spices served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and sweet relish. For this promotion, Hard Rock Café encourages guests to add their favorite side with a beverage and “cheers to a rockin’ lunch!”

We have reviewed this burger before. It tasted good but could have been better during that experience. We look forward to trying this burger again.

As always, eat like you mean it.