Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando This Week (July 2, 2023)







For those of us that keep writing July instead of June, we have finally made it to July. The summer-level crowds at Universal Orlando Resort can be seen as one enjoys the theme parks. This week’s Top Three Things consists of food that I enjoyed while visiting Universal Orlando Resort over the last few weeks. In all three cases, these dining locations involved dining indoors with valuable air-conditioning for a break from the Florida sun.

The Wok Experience at Islands Dining Room – $39/adults ($15 for children ages 3-9)

Thanks to The Unofficial Guides’ invitation, we enjoyed The Wok Experience at Islands Dining Room at Loews Royal Pacific Resort. At this “Premier” level on-site hotel, on Friday and Saturday evenings, guests can enjoy an all-you-care-to-eat meal.

This all-you-care-to-eat experience also includes the salad bar, soup of the day, and dessert. Guests may choose their protein, starch component, vegetables, and sauces. For a theme park resort evening all-you-care-to-eat option, this version at Islands Dining Room provides solid value.

Top Three Things: N’awlins Shrimp Po’Boy – $17.95

Pat O’Brien’s at Universal CityWalk Orlando provides a taste of Bourbon Street culture within Universal Orlando Resort. During a recent visit, I decided to try the signature New Orleans style meal. The N’awlins Shrimp Po’Boy consists of crispy shrimp, cajun mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a French baguette. The largest strength of this Po’Boy revolves around the larger-than-expected portion size. In addition, the flavors overall make a good entrée. Still, if you order this, ask for more napkins since the Po’Boy comes filled with shrimp and other contents.

Top Three Things: Pretzels at New Dutch Trading Company at Sapphire Falls Resort – $10.00 each

The New Dutch Trading Company counter service dining option added a few new menu items recently. The ones that stood out to us were the new-style pretzels. We appreciate how warm these are when you order them. The portion size also deserves respect. The team members working at this location tell us that they enjoy these also. Their favorite one is the Pepperoni Pretzel. Guests can also choose plain, cinnamon-sugar, and jalapeno cheddar.

Universal Orlando Resort continues to improve its dining options. If you are looking for nice calm air-conditioned dining, these three places hit the spot. Please join us again next week for another Top Three Things. If you missed them, we placed two previous Top Three Things article below. As always, eat like you mean it!

Minion Cafe June 25, 2023

June 18, 2023