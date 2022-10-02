Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (October 2nd, 2022)

For last week’s “Top 3”, I included only items that could be bought during Halloween Horror Nights evenings. This week, I plan to include Halloween themed food again. However, all of these will be available during daytime and evening hours. I should warn you about one thing though. All of these will involve significant amounts of sugar.

Since I said sugar filled items, we will start in CityWalk with Voodoo Doughnut. Despite the mild drama this year with Halloween Horror Nights themed doughnuts here, this place should always get credit for creating seasonal doughnuts to match activities at Universal Orlando. Starting October 1st, guests should be able to purchase the “Chucky” doughnut here. This doughnut comes as a raised yeast shell doughnut filled with pumpkin spice Bavarian cream. The doughnut then gets dipped in vanilla frosting with a “Chucky” logo on top. Like previously mentioned, Voodoo Doughnut should get credit for creativity and tying into Halloween Horror Nights themes. If this does not appeal to you, the “Trail Mix-A-Lot doughnut should still be available (pictured below) for sale.

Our next stop takes us inside Universal Studios Florida to the TODAY café. This bakery case offers several Halloween Horror Nights themed goodies. For this week, I suggest “The Ether” Cookies and Cream Mousse. This features cookies and cream mousse then coated with black mirror glaze as Universal Orlando calls it. As you can see, a chocolate spider web sits on top of this. This dessert shows off the standard expected from a themed treat here. This will cost you $5.99.

Our last stop this week will take us to San Francisco Pastry Company. This sandwich and bakery shop gets overlooked for a variety of reasons. Still, you can find some solid treats within this place. Based on the one I had last week, I suggest the “Witches Cauldron Brownie” here. This brownie comes topped with vanilla whipper ganache and some solid chocolate decorations. This brownie costs $4.99. You can also find it, according to Universal Orlando’s online menus at the Croissant Moon Bakery in Islands of Adventure.

Thanks for coming along on this sugar-filled adventure. As always, eat like you mean it!