Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (August 13, 2023)







The summer break season ends soon in the Orlando area. The local schools returned to classes last week. However, that has not slowed down the excitement (or the heat) at Universal Orlando Resort. As a result, we have a Top Three Things list for people dining at Universal Orlando Resort.

The Top Three Things articles will be filled with exclusive Universal Orlando Resort annual passholder food items in the upcoming weeks. Also, we start Halloween Horror Nights food season in the weeks after that. People saw some of the HHN food this year at the Taste of Terror event.

Maloney Stack Burger at Finnegan’s Bar and Grill – $19.95

Since we know we will be trying several of the special annual pass holder items this week, we will suggest a fan favorite for you to try. The Maloney Stack Burger has appeared on several annual passholder exclusive menus in the past. This burger offers good flavor. Even some critics of Finnegan’s enjoyed this burger in previous years.

Frozen Butterbeer at Universal Orlando- $8.49

Though we could debate whether Frozen Butterbeer counts as a drink or a snack, we cannot debate the taste quality on a warm Florida day. If you have not tried this version of Butterbeer, it deserves at least one try. Frozen Butterbeer comes in a non-vegan and vegan version. Universal Orlando describes this beverage as “A non-alcoholic sweet drink reminiscent of shortbread and butterscotch.” Butterbeer literally changed the theme park landscape of Orlando. The frozen variety enhanced that dynamic change.

The Bacon Jam Burger at the Urban Pantry – $17.00

We started this list with a burger, so we will finish with a burger. Recently, we visited Universal’s Aventura Hotel. We enjoy the food court here. As a result, while waiting for reports from an event, we ordered the Bacon Jam Burger here. The burger came well prepared. The menu description reads, “Beef burger, house-made bacon jam, melted brie cheese.” We selected onion rings as our side dish. This makes a solid choice if you are looking for a non-traditional burger.

Whether you are an annual passholder or just a day guest, Universal Orlando offers plenty of food choices. We return next week with a few more food items we tried at Universal Orlando Resort for a new Top Three Things list. As always, eat like you mean it!