Toht Is Mezco’s Next Indiana Jones One:12 Collective Figure!







Major Arnold Ernst Toht was just as memorable a villain as Dr. René Emile Belloq. Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark could have easily gone with nameless Nazis as the baddies, but Toht was incredibly evil. Now, he and his infamous demise have joined Mezco’s One:12 Collective line of action figures.

Hasbro’s version of the action figure released earlier this year left much to be desired. The face looked nothing like Ronald Lacey, and Hasbro was too cheap to include an alternate head. One of the most memorable things about the Sicherheitsdienst agent was his fate when he encountered the spirits that dwell in the Ark of the Covenant. Why leave that out?

Thankfully, Mezco knows full well how to please fans. The company’s previously announced Indy figure shows it can outdo the bigger companies while not breaking the bank. The same can be said with Major Toht.

The artists at Mezco perfectly captured the late actor’s unassuming and somewhat childish face. Toht went from unassuming to devilishly creepy pretty quickly in Raiders.

As I mentioned earlier, Mezco has included four interchangeable heads for Toht. The 6″ tall figure has a standard portrait and three that capture each stage of his demise. Don’t mess with God, bro!

Also included are a pair of melty hands. While they weren’t shown on screen, the effect helps capture that moment when the power of the Ark melts the Sicherheitsdienst des Reichsführers-SS agent’s evil face.

Also included is the Ark itself, and it lights up! Even better, Mezco has included the wraith that unmasks itself in front of the Nazi before claiming his soul. The spirits of the Ark rarely, if ever, get any representation in the collectibles market.

Toht is priced at $112 and is expected to ship between June and August 2024.

Major Toht includes the following:

Four (4) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 16cm tall

Nine (9) interchangeable hands One (1) fist hand (L) One (1) gun holding hand (R) One (1) melting gun holding hand (R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R) One (1) pair of melting posing hands (L&R) One (1) fireplace poker holding hand (R) One (1) “Staff of Ra” burnt hand (R)

Fedora

Overcoat

Pinstripe 3-piece suit

Button down shirt

Tie

Shoes

One (1) pistol

One (1) Staff of Ra’s headpiece

One (1) Ark of the Covenant with light-up function

One (1) fireplace poker

One (1) ghost

One (1) ghost display post

One (1) ghost display base

Four (4) pairs of glasses

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

When do we get Indiana Jones tied to a pole with Marion?

[Source: Mezco]