Young & Old Indiana Jones Figures Coming From Mezco & Hot Toys

Do you want 12″ of Indiana Jones or 6″? OK, the more appropriate question is: Do you want young Raiders of the Lost Ark Indy or old “second fiddle to Fleabag” Dial of Destiny Indy?
Today we will look at two new figures offered by Mezco and Hot Toys. One belongs in a museum, and the other should be in your collection.
Hot Toys, unsurprisingly, has announced a new 12″ premium collectible to coincide with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. So, yes, this is the old, tired-looking Indy figure. Boy, he sure does look worn out, too. The pictures are almost depressing.
Like other Hot Toys figures, Indiana Jones isn’t short on impressive features and detail. However, that usually means a $200+ price is associated with it. Oddly, Indy isn’t up for preorder yet at Sideshow. So, we don’t know how much he costs yet.
This Indy figure comes with the following features and accessories:
- One (1) pair of fists
- One (1) pair of relax hands
- One (1) pair of hands for holding torch
- One (1) right hand for holding whip
- Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
- One (1) genuine brown colored leather jacket with weathering effects
- One (1) beige colored shirt
- One (1) black colored neck tie
- One (1) pair of brown colored pants
- One (1) black colored belt
- One (1) genuine brown colored boots
- One (1) genuine leather whip (with bendable wired)
- One (1) torch with LED light-up function (batter required)
- One (1) compass
- One (1) crossbody bag
- One (1) backpack
- One (1) climbing rope
- Two (2) tools
Yeah, that Indy isn’t doing it for me. However, we have something that should please longtime fans of the franchise.
Mezco‘s Indiana Jones figure is based on The Raiders of the Lost Ark and is everything we’re looking for in a 6″ tall collectible.
This Indy is a bit more expensive than the usual One:12 Collective toys. That’s because Indy comes with more accessories than the typical entry in this series. The $130 price tag results from the inclusion of a polystone pedestal for the fertility idol.
Dr. Jones is limited to only six pieces per customer, but preorders will only be taken until July 19th. The adventuring archeologist is expected to arrive between April and June 2024.
Mezco’s Indiana Jones will come with the following:
- Four (4) head portraits
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 17cm tall
- Ten (10) interchangeable handss
- One (1) pair of fists (L&R)
- One (1) pair of gun-holding hands (L&R)
- One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R)
- Two (2) pairs of holding hands (L&R)
- Fedora
- Leather-like jacket
- Button down shirt
- Belt with holsters for revolver and whip
- Trousers
- Boots
- One (1) revolver
- One (1) cobweb with spiders
- One (1) Golden Idol statue
- One (1) Golden Idol polystone pedestal with flocking detail
- One (1) sack
- One (1) satchel
- One (1) torch
- One (1) rolled whip
- Two (2) posed whips
- Four (4) darts (fits in torch)
- One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo
- One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post
[Souce: Mezco]
[Souce: Hot Toys]
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.