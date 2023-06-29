Young & Old Indiana Jones Figures Coming From Mezco & Hot Toys







Do you want 12″ of Indiana Jones or 6″? OK, the more appropriate question is: Do you want young Raiders of the Lost Ark Indy or old “second fiddle to Fleabag” Dial of Destiny Indy?

Today we will look at two new figures offered by Mezco and Hot Toys. One belongs in a museum, and the other should be in your collection.

Hot Toys, unsurprisingly, has announced a new 12″ premium collectible to coincide with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. So, yes, this is the old, tired-looking Indy figure. Boy, he sure does look worn out, too. The pictures are almost depressing.

Like other Hot Toys figures, Indiana Jones isn’t short on impressive features and detail. However, that usually means a $200+ price is associated with it. Oddly, Indy isn’t up for preorder yet at Sideshow. So, we don’t know how much he costs yet.

This Indy figure comes with the following features and accessories:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relax hands

One (1) pair of hands for holding torch

One (1) right hand for holding whip

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

One (1) genuine brown colored leather jacket with weathering effects

One (1) beige colored shirt

One (1) black colored neck tie

One (1) pair of brown colored pants

One (1) black colored belt

One (1) genuine brown colored boots

One (1) genuine leather whip (with bendable wired)

One (1) torch with LED light-up function (batter required)

One (1) compass

One (1) crossbody bag

One (1) backpack

One (1) climbing rope

Two (2) tools

Yeah, that Indy isn’t doing it for me. However, we have something that should please longtime fans of the franchise.

Mezco‘s Indiana Jones figure is based on The Raiders of the Lost Ark and is everything we’re looking for in a 6″ tall collectible.

This Indy is a bit more expensive than the usual One:12 Collective toys. That’s because Indy comes with more accessories than the typical entry in this series. The $130 price tag results from the inclusion of a polystone pedestal for the fertility idol.

Dr. Jones is limited to only six pieces per customer, but preorders will only be taken until July 19th. The adventuring archeologist is expected to arrive between April and June 2024.

Mezco’s Indiana Jones will come with the following:

Four (4) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Ten (10) interchangeable handss One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) pair of gun-holding hands (L&R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R) Two (2) pairs of holding hands (L&R)

Fedora

Leather-like jacket

Button down shirt

Belt with holsters for revolver and whip

Trousers

Boots

One (1) revolver

One (1) cobweb with spiders

One (1) Golden Idol statue

One (1) Golden Idol polystone pedestal with flocking detail

One (1) sack

One (1) satchel

One (1) torch

One (1) rolled whip

Two (2) posed whips

Four (4) darts (fits in torch)

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

[Souce: Mezco]

[Souce: Hot Toys]