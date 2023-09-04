TikTok Account Offers Behind the Scenes Look at Haunted Mansion, Peter Pan, Costuming and More







There is a now infamous TikTok account called “Illegal Disney,” and it appears that Disney and some parks fans aren’t happy about them “ruining the magic.” The account shows behind-the-scenes looks at various attractions like ‘The Haunted Mansion,’ ‘Peter Pan’s Flight,’ Main Street U.S.A., costuming, and more.

However, in some videos, they’ve shown costumed characters twerking. The rumor is that Disney is investigating who’s behind the account to try and shut it down, as Cast Members and guests are not allowed to film the behind-the-scenes areas.

Some of the clips are made up of what appears to be other people’s photos or footage, and they piece them together.

Guests are mad because they claim the account is “ruining the magic.” Well, just don’t watch it then. For the rest of us, there are bts looks at some popular attractions that are fun and fascinating.

I will post some of their videos here for you to see, but you may want to have your volume off as the music is loud, and some of it is NSFW.

BTS Haunted Mansion



BTS Peter Pan’s Flight

BTS Main Street U.S.A.

Splash Mountain (Before it was shut down)

Pluto Twerking

Allegedly, Disney is trying to determine who was in the costumes in the video above and other videos showing someone dressing up as Nick Wilde or Chip and Dale on exercise equipment, as it is a “breach of the employment contract,” and Disney wants to “preserve the integrity of their characters.”

Meanwhile, you can pay Disney a hefty sum to take backstage tours, which include areas like costuming. My husband was on the tour at Walt Disney World, and a door was open with the costumes sitting out like in the video.

They have let organizations rent out attractions for events, like the now-extinct Universe of Energy or Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular. Disney has hosted parties inside the Haunted Mansion and charged guests for the experience. It seems that it’s fine when you have to pay Disney for the experience, but it’s “ruining the magic” if you don’t.

If you are interested in watching the videos, you might want to do so quickly in case Disney gets them removed.

If you are interested in seeing The Haunted Mansion with the lights on here’s a video from Inside the Magic on YouTube.

What do you think? Comment and let us know.