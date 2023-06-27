Tiana’s Foods Water Tower Added To Upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure







If you happen to be at the Magic Kingdom today in Walt Disney World you will likely get a glimpse of the newly raised Tiana’s Foods Water tower. It is visible in the construction of the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure replacing Splash Mountain.

Imagineers added the tower overnight. It reads, “Employee Owned, Tiana’s Foods.”

Disney Parks social media posted a First Look today!

“The blue skies and sunshine of Frontierland at Walt Disney World are looking a bit more regal this morning! Overnight, Disney Imagineers installed the tiara-topped water tower that will be the centerpiece for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. We can’t wait to journey down to the bayou and celebrate Mardi Gras together when the attraction opens in 2024.”

One of my favorite parts of the announcement photos is the Frontierland Cast Member reaction photo!

Disney also released a video about the installation.

According to an Imagineer named Jillian, “Tiana has taken this old salt dome and this water tower that was already here and has made it her own.”

She goes on to explain the two stars on the tip of her crown. They aren’t just for sparkle. They are to represent Ray and Evangeline. “They also represent Tiana wishing on stars and making those dreams come true.”

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to open in 2024.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!