This ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ Poster is a Mess







The Acolyte, a Star Wars series for Disney Plus, is only a few months away. Today, StarWars.com released a look at a new poster for the Leslye Headland show, and it’s a bloody mess.

Heading to Disney’s streaming service on June 4th, Star Wars: The Acolyte will take us into the time of The High Republic. Long before the time of Luke, Leia, Han, and Obi-Wan, this era of the Republic saw the Jedi at their most exalted. However, something lurks in the shadows, preparing to show itself.

“In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems….“

The High Republic is set 500 to 100 years before the Battle of Yavin. While it is good to see a Star Wars series escape the trappings of the mishandled Skywalker Saga, there are still some things to be concerned about.

Books and comics centered around The High Republic haven’t exactly caught on the same way other pieces of Star Wars media have. I had totally forgotten about this new era in the canon until it popped up in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor as a critical plot point.

Can a new series based on The High Republic stand on its own without a greater connection to the Original Trilogy, Prequels, or Disney Trilogy? We’ll find out soon.

Leslye Headland’s involvement with the Star Wars brand has raised a few eyebrows. Part of it has to do with her history involving a specific Hollywood producer. The rest revolves around her questionable statements regarding George Lucas and how modern culture will impact The Acolyte.

[Source: StarWars.com]