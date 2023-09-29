The XFL & USFL Officially Announce Merger Plans







The world of Spring Football is about to get a whole lot bigger as the two leading professional spring football leagues, the XFL and the USFL, officially announce plans to merge.

Originally reported last week, the merger talks were made official via both league’s social media accounts.

Today, the USFL and XFL announced their intention to merge. pic.twitter.com/rPfGSlTnMC — USFL (@USFL) September 28, 2023

Even the XFL co-owner, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, chimed in on the major announcement:

More work to be done.



– Owner

XFL pic.twitter.com/5Seb8tYO0b — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 28, 2023

It is being reported that the new “league” will play the 2024 season after the NFL season. The USFL had recently trademarked “National Spring Football League” or “NSFL” which may be the new entity.



Many fans, commentators, and officials are curious as to how each league plans to combine both leagues and teams due to the different game schedules and rule differences. One of the most popular suggestions would be for both leagues to keep all of their current franchises (eight in each) and have them act as two separate conferences.



Conference 1 (XFL)



– Arlington Renegades

– D.C. Defenders

– Houston Roughnecks

– Orlando Guardians

– San Antonio Brahmas

– Seattle Sea Dragons

– St. Louis Battlehawks

– Las Vegas Vipers







Conference 2 (USFL)



– Michigan Panthers

– New Jersey Generals

– Philadelphia Stars

– Pittsburgh Maulers

– Birmingham Stallions

– Houston Gamblers

– Memphis Showboats

– New Orleans Breakers







However, some are concerned that some franchises and players will be cut. 16 teams is a rather healthy size for a league, but cutting down to, say 12 or even eight would be seen as a major upset. Shortly after the announcement, the USFLPA (United States Football League Player’s Association) made the following response:

A statement from our Local Union President Dartez Jacobs on USFL-XFL Merger Intention: pic.twitter.com/FJVl1i1LHl — USFLPA (@USFLPA) September 28, 2023

Despite announcing plans to merge, it isn’t 100% guaranteed. In 2021, the XFL announced plans for a possible “partnership” (merger) with the Canadian Football League. Talks fell through after large amounts of resistance from CFL officials and players.



One other major factor that could harm this deal is the networks. The XFL had previously signed a multi-year exclusivity deal with Disney and ESPN, while Fox Sports owns the USFL. Either one or both competing networks may not agree to certain terms put forward by the other company.



Only time will tell if this merger pulls through and how it will affect the world of Spring Football.