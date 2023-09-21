RUMOR: XFL & USFL In Talks For A Possible Merger







The XFL 3.0 finished its first season this year and is the first XFL league to complete a full season since 2001. The first champion was crowned in May when the Arlington Renegades beat the D.C. Defenders 35-26. Talks about future expansion have been mentioned, but now it appears that something much bigger may come in the near future.







In a recent report via Axios, the XFL has reportedly begun discussions to merge with the USFL, a competing spring football league that at one time aired games opposite each other. Axios stated the following regarding the merger:



“The merger would be structured as a merger of equals and would require regulatory approval, one of the sources said. The leagues hope to combine before the 2024 seasons.“



If the two leagues were to merge, they would most likely operate as two separate conferences with eight teams in each. A championship game between the two conference champions would be held.



Current XFL Teams:



– Arlington Renegades

– D.C. Defenders

– Houston Roughnecks

– Orlando Guardians

– San Antonio Brahmas

– Seattle Sea Dragons

– St. Louis Battlehawks

– Las Vegas Vipers







Current USFL Teams:



– Michigan Panthers

– New Jersey Generals

– Philadelphia Stars

– Pittsburgh Maulers

– Birmingham Stallions

– Houston Gamblers

– Memphis Showboats

– New Orleans Breakers







If a merger does indeed take place then some deal regarding the broadcasting partners would also have to be made. The XFL currently has a deal with Disney and ESPN to be the exclusive broadcaster for XFL games until 2027, while Fox Sports owns the USFL and airs on both Fox and NBC.



Regardless, such a merger would definitely be interesting as there will be only one major NFL alternative (aside from college sports) instead of two competing leagues. We will have to wait and see if such reports are true or if such a deal can happen, as the XFL previously spoke about merging with the CFL before talks fell through.



