The Trailer For Star Wars ‘The Acolyte’ Gets A Mixed Response







Earlier in the week, Lucasfilm released the first trailer for The Acolyte, the first live-action series set during the High Republic era of Star Wars. The series was first announced in 2020 and is headed up by Leslye Headland. The series experienced multiple production delays and will now release on June 4th.



However, despite Lucasfilm trying to generate excitement for this long in development series the reaction hasn’t been the most positive. As of writing this article, the trailer on on the official Star Wars YouTube Channel has 215K Dislikes to 144K Likes.







Surprisingly, the video still has comments enabled and a number of disappointed fans are making their voices heard. Many of them make fun of the “Close your eyes, what do you see?” part of the trailer.







A good portion of the comments also reference Harvey Weinstein as the showrunner, Leslye Headland, was his personal assistant for a number of years. Her being hired for this project when it was announced out of nowhere raised a few eyebrows just for that reason alone.





Not only that, but some fans are criticizing the show’s entire premise as the show is set one hundred years before The Phantom Menace, yet the films established that the Sith were in hiding for a thousand years before their eventual return in the Prequels.

Ki-Adi-Mundi : "The Sith have been extinct for a millennium,"



You gotta love how this series contradict the established canon from the prequel movies, where the Jedi firmly believed the Sith had been extinct for a millennium. It was a fundamental belief ingrained in their… pic.twitter.com/flSx9sRtHq — Alexander Ahjolinna (@Ahjolinna) March 20, 2024

The Star Wars franchise is currently in an ever-shifting state, with the currently untitled Rey film being pushed back for the fourth season of The Mandalorian which will now be a theatrical release under the name “The Mandalorian & Grogu”. The Lando Calrissian series is also being reworked into a film.



If The Acolyte doesn’t perform the way Lucasfilm is hoping, then the future of the High Republic Era in live-action may be called into question.



What do you think? Are you looking forward to The Acolyte? Do you think it will be good or bad? Or are you waiting until it releases to give an opinion? Let us know your thoughts.