Disney Releases Trailer For “Star Wars: The Acolyte” Coming Soon To Disney+







Disney has just dropped a new trailer for the upcoming “Star Wars: The Acolyte” series coming to Disney+ in June. The show will release on June 4 with two episodes and then another six episodes will run to complete the show.

Here is the trailer:

The show takes place about 100 years before “The Phantom Menace.”

An official synopsis by Lucasfilm reads, “In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems….”

Leslye Headland is the creator and showrunner for this series. It was a surprise when it was “leaked” by Hollywood publications before an official announcement, or depending on who you listen to, any official plans were made for the show.

Headland directs the first two episodes, and then other directors handled the other eight episodes. Kagonada (episodes 3 & 7,) Alex Garcia Lopez (episodes 4 & 5,) and Hanelle Culpepper (episodes 6 & 8.)

The show is being executive produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef.

