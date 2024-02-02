The Chances Of Marvel’s ‘Echo’ Getting A Season 2 Are Uncertain







Marvel’s latest direct-to-streaming series, Echo has had quite a rough time. First, the show had a rather rough development period with the entire show reportedly being reshot after the first cut was so bad the project was nearly scrapped. Second, the series was barely a blip on the radar for most fans, with almost nobody talking about it after the premiere. Third, the series is currently the second lowest-rated MCU tv series just below She-Hulk: Attorney and Law and above Secret Invasion.







Now, the series that spun off from the Netflix Daredevil series about a deaf Native American girl boss might not be getting a second season, at least for now. In a recent interview with the show’s cinematographer, Kira Kelly, she was asked about the possibility of Echo getting a second season. This was her response:



“I’m not sure about that. I feel like the world, you know, anything that we can see Alaqua Cox would be amazing. Whether it’s another season for her or whether or not she’s in the ‘Daredevil’ show coming up or any other show. I would just love any excuse to see Alaqua perform again.“







While admittedly it is rather soon to be discussing a second season of a series that was released less than a month ago, with the character being tied to Daredevil, it would make more sense to see her appear in the upcoming Born Again series.



And with other lower-rated MCU shows like She-Hulk and Secret Invasion not getting renewed for additional seasons, it isn’t out of the question Marvel may just dust their feet and not bother with another season; Especially if the rumors about the troubled production are true.



What do you think? Should Echo get another season? Or would it be best just to have her appear in smaller roles going forward?



Source: ScreenRant