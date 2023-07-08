RUMOR: Marvel’s Echo Almost Got “The Batgirl Treatment”







ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been having some tough luck as of late. Multiple films such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania brought in a less-than-expected box office haul and shows such as Secret Wars drew in astonishingly low viewership numbers. Now apparently, things have gotten so bad that an entire project was almost scrapped before release.







Recently veteran stuntman Chris Brewster, who is most known for his work on the Netflix Daredevil series, spoke about his grievances with the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series. While discussing it, he then brought up the topic of the upcoming Echo series, a spin-off to the 2021 Hawkeye show. He said:



“Echo isn’t out yet but I’ve heard it is just as bad. I’d heard they were going to ‘Batgirl it’ because they weren’t happy with it, and now they’re doing reshoots and they’re planning on airing it, but I think that could also do with the fact that there’s a strike, and there’s not a lot of content right now, so they’re like ‘Well, we have it made already’.“



The term “Batgirl it” refers to when in 2022 Warner Bros. Discover chose not to release a film based on the DC Comics heroine Batgirl despite being nearly complete. The film was effectively deleted and turned into a tax write-off despite requests to release it on HBO Max (Now called ‘Max’).







The Echo series has seemingly had a very troubled production with reports of extensive reshoots and various production delays. According to industry insider Jeff Snyder nearly the entire series was reshot:



I’d heard the show was kind of plagued by issues throughout production really. I’d heard that it was a mess. That the show came in they basically had to reshoot the entire thing. I’m told that they originally shot eight episodes and Kevin Feige thought it was unreleasable. So they talked about cutting it down to four episodes or six in post. Then they ended up reshooting it.”

If these rumors are indeed true, that the series had to be completely reshot and that it nearly got axed, this is perhaps one of the most mishandled productions of a Marvel show to date. Not to mention probably one of the most expensive. With other recent shows and movies, such as Willow and Crater, being pulled from Disney+ after their premier, perhaps this might eventually join that list.



The series is set to release on November 29th, 2023, exclusively on Disney+. Will you be watching it?



Source: Bounding Into Comics