Starbucks Universal Orlando Locations: Frequently Asked Questions







Starbucks Coffee locations reside on almost every corner. At Universal Orlando Resort, Starbucks Coffee rules the day. However, many common questions arise about the Universal Orlando Resort locations. This resource answers a few of them.

At Universal Orlando Resort, you are never far from a Starbucks location. Both theme parks have “official” Starbucks locations. The CityWalk area displays an “official” Starbucks on the left as you enter CityWalk from the parking garage area.

Both Endless Summer Resort hotels, Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Aventura Hotel, and Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, have “official” Starbucks locations at Universal Orlando Resort.

You will find what you would expect inside each Universal Orlando Starbucks location. These locations look like – Starbucks! The menu items will be like your local version with bakery items, snacks, most teas and coffees, breakfast items, and lunch sandwiches. Nevertheless, there are some unique differences. Below are some (not all) commonly asked questions about Starbucks at Universal Orlando Resort,

Can I use my “Star” rewards at the Universal Orlando locations?

You cannot use “Star” rewards (or other promotional offers) at Universal Orlando Resort. Simply put, these Starbucks are not full-fledged versions, so they cannot honor those rewards. However, you will earn “Stars” when purchasing from “official” Starbucks locations at Universal Orlando Resort.

Can I use my mobile app or gift cards at the Universal Orlando Resort Starbucks locations?

Yes, you can use gift cards or the mobile app to pay. These are accepted at all “official” Starbucks locations at Universal Orlando Resort. The “official” locations, as listed earlier, take these forms of payment. Being official, though not full-fledged, locations matter greatly as guests learn.

Does every Universal Orlando / Loews Hotel accept Starbucks gift cards or use Starbucks mobile app?

Sadly, even though Hard Rock Hotel, Royal Pacific Resort, and Sapphire Falls “proudly serve Starbucks Coffee,” these are not actual Starbucks locations. You can find your expected beverages at these locations. However, your gift cards and mobile app will not help you there.

Can I utilize mobile order at the Universal Orlando Starbucks like in my hometown?

Please don’t expect to be able to mobile order. Universal Orlando Resort guests have a divisive relationship with mobile ordering overall. However, as your Starbucks app will show you, no Universal Orlando locations accept mobile orders.

Do Universal Orlando Annual Passholders receive a discount at the Universal Orlando Resort Starbucks locations?

If you are a passholder eligible for discounts, you can receive a 10% or 15% discount at in-park locations, and the CityWalk locations. The “official” Starbucks hotel locations extend a 10% discount. These benefits adjust yearly, so consult the Universal Orlando annual passholders benefit page for more details.

Finally, even though you cannot redeem “Star” rewards of any type at the Universal Orlando Resort locations, you can use your “Star” rewards when you return home or at the Orlando airport.

Also, the Starbucks locations at Walt Disney World function under the same rules, with one exception involving Disney Springs. As always, eat (or, in this case, drink) like you mean it!