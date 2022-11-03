Starbucks Disney Holiday Tumblers Now Available On Shop Disney

The season is here for Disney and Disney Parks fans. The highly anticipated Starbucks holiday tumblers have made an appearance in the parks and they are now available on Shop Disney!

Let’s take a look!

These tumblers can ONLY hold cold liquid. Frankly $50 for this is too much.

It measures 9” H x 4” Diameter (11” H with straw) and holds 24 oz.

“Drink-in happy holiday memories of your Christmas vacations to Walt Disney World Resort with this Starbucks tumbler and straw. The dynamic allover raised geometric design includes Mickey Mouse with the logo for The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Cold beverage tumbler in double-walled plastic

Green and red ombre effect

Allover raised geometric design

One side features Mickey Mouse with the Walt Disney World Resort logo

One side features Starbucks logo

Screw on lid

Coordinating molded straw with ring at bottom so it won’t fall out“

This cup is for cold liquid ONLY. It measures 9” H x 4” Diameter (11” H with straw) and holds 24 oz.

“Drink-in happy holiday memories of your Christmas vacations to Disneyland resort with this Starbucks tumbler and straw. The dynamic allover raised geometric design includes Mickey Mouse with the logo for The Happiest Place on Earth.

Cold beverage tumbler in double-walled plastic

Green and red ombre effect

Allover raised geometric design

One side features Mickey Mouse with Disneyland Resort logo

One side features Starbucks logo

Screw on lid

Coordinating molded straw with ring at bottom so it won’t fall out“

The Stainless Steel Versions are nice because you can use hot or cold liquids, they are $20 cheaper and they match the holiday sweater/sweatshirt/Spirit Jersey designs for this year!

The tumbler measures approx. 8 1/2” H x 2 3/4” diameter and holds 16 oz.

“Sip all your favorite Walt Disney World holiday drinks in this festive travel tumbler by Starbucks. This tumbler features artwork of Mickey Mouse in a Santa hat and cozy sweater on double walled green stainless steel and a secure lid with flip up opening. It makes a timeless souvenir of the Christmas magic at Walt Disney World.

Double walled stainless steel

Mickey Mouse artwork with Santa hat and festive sweater

”Walt Disney World” screen printed text

”Starbucks” screen printed text logo on side

Contrast screw top lid with flip up opening“

The tumbler measures approx. 8 1/2” H x 2 3/4” diameter and holds 16 oz.

“Sip all your favorite Disneyland holiday drinks in this festive travel tumbler by Starbucks. This tumbler features artwork of Mickey Mouse in a Santa hat and cozy sweater on double walled green stainless steel and a secure lid with flip up opening. It makes a timeless souvenir of the Christmas magic at Disneyland.

Double walled stainless steel

Mickey Mouse artwork with Santa hat and festive sweater

”Disneyland resort” screen printed text

”Starbucks” screen printed text logo on side

Contrast screw top lid with flip up opening“

This one measures approx. 9 3/4” H x 2 3/4” diameter and holds 20 oz.

“Sip all the holiday-themed drinks in this festive stainless steel water bottle by Starbucks. Featuring an allover print of Mickey Mouse wearing a Santa hat, metal Starbucks logo and Walt Disney World logo, this double wall stainless steel bottle makes a wonderful souvenir of The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Double wall stainless steel

Allover print in Mickey Mouse in Santa hat

”Walt Disney World” screen printed text

Metal Starbucks Siren logo

Contrast twist off cap“

It measures approx. 9 3/4” H x 2 3/4” diameter and holds 20 oz.

“Sip all the holiday-themed drinks in this festive stainless steel water bottle by Starbucks. Featuring an allover print of Mickey Mouse wearing a Santa hat, metal Starbucks logo and Disneyland logo, this double wall stainless steel bottle makes a wonderful souvenir of the Happiest Place on Earth.

Double wall stainless steel

Allover print in Mickey Mouse in Santa hat

”Disneyland” screen printed text

Metal Starbucks Siren logo

Contrast twist off cap“

These pieces are available on ShopDisney.com now or at the parks.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!