Star Wars: Jedi Outcast Is Now Fully VR Compatible!







Eurogamer, via Ian’s VR Corner, showed off how well Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast works in VR. Thanks to the hard work done by Team Beef, we now have JK XR, the standalone VR port of the classic pre-Disney Star Wars game!

Although the JK XR mod is free, you must have a PC copy of Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast. Thankfully, the game is relatively inexpensive through Steam.

The entire process to get the mod up and running is quite simple:

STEP 1: Click “Download App (Sideload) to install JKXR.

STEP 2: On your Quest, Start JK XR for the first time, it will ask for appropriate permissions (which you must allow), it will create the necessary folders and then close down.

STEP 3: Go to your Steam Installation on your PC (Jedi Outcast\GameData\base)

STEP 4: Copy only the assets files (assets0.pk3, assets1.pk3, assets2.pk3, assets5.pk3) from your PC install of JK:Outcast (Jedi Outcast\GameData\base) into the following folder on your device: \JKXR\JK2\base

Not only does the mod allow for VR controls, it makes the following improvements:

New Fully Modelled VR Weapons

Full Motion Controlled Light Saber

Real Collision based Laser Deflections

VR Weapon / Force wheels

Gesture Based Use / Interact

Gesture based Force Actions (Push, Pull and Grab)

Weapon Scopes

Gesture Based Saber Throw

In-game menu tutorial videos

Cheat Menu (hidden in the Datapad)

Companion App for streamlined mod download.

Star Wars video games are in a slightly better place than they were around a decade ago when EA took over the license. We’ve had a few bright spots, like Battlefront II after a major revamp and ReSpawn’s fantastic Jedi: Fallen Order.

Even classic games like the original Atari arcade game have been given new life thanks to Arcade1Up. Although we may not be in the prime years like the mid-2000s, at least we’re not in as bad of a draught for Star Wars games.

[Source: Eurogamer]