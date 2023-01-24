Re-Released ‘Star Wars’ Arcade Game Instantly Sells Out







Hey! Arcade1Up is finally re-releasing the Star Wars Arcade Game after being out of production! Aaaaaaand … it’s gone. Yup. No sooner had the listing gone up and the cabinet sold out.

Well, if the machine had still been available, here’s what you would have gotten arcade-accurate emulations of the following titles:

Star Wars

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

This replica captures many of the details seen in the original vector graphics game and even includes a primarily accurate replica of the original yoke/flight stick. This version, thankfully, comes with a faux coin door, improving on the initial release.

There’s still a chance that this recreation of the classic Atari Star Wars coin swallower may come back in stock. However, if you really want one, get ready to pay $700+ on the private market.

While $599.99 is high for one of their machines in the current market, I can say from first-hand experience that the Star Wars Arcade Game cabinet retains its value and then some.

I owned the first edition of this cabinet when it was released a couple of years ago. That cabinet was perhaps the best one Arcade1Up ever created. The panel art was gorgeous, the display options for the game were great, and the yoke was very solid. Of course, the light-up marquee was the icing on the cake.

The only thing that sucked was the lack of coin slots, fake or otherwise. Instead, the front panel showed the names of the included games and detracted quite a bit from what was otherwise a beautiful display piece for Star Wars fans.

Arcade1Up didn’t keep producing this cabinet as it did with other games like TMNT or Pac-Man. So, shortly after its original release date, the Atari reproduction became highly sought after in the resellers’ market. I eventually put mine up for sale and got $700. Initially, I had paid $499 when it was on sale through Walmart’s website.

[Source: Arcade1Up]