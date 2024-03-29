Search
'Star Wars' and 'X-Men' DLC Coming to Rocket League?

By Mike Phalin
X-Men and Star Wars DLC Headed to Rocket League
Rocket League, the vehicle-based arcade soccer game, will supposedly get some big-name DLC soon! Star Wars and X-Men packs may drop within the next few months!

The official X account for Twitch channel Rocket Planet claims that an X-Men bundle for Rocket League will drop between April 23 and May 3:

It’s still unclear what the bundle will include. Will it contain several vehicles themed after individual mutants? Will it be Professor X’s futuristic wheelchair? Who knows.

Star Wars will also be included in the mix. A Rocket League leaker account on X had an exclusive that the game, along with Fortnite, would get a Mandalorian pack. This will include a themed vehicle.

In case the tweet gets deleted, it says the following will be included in The Mandalorian pack:

  • There will be a brand new Mandalorian Vehicle.
  • It is coming to both Fortnite and Rocket League
  • The Rocket League Collab will also feature another small event with free rewards.
  • There should be a shop bundle with decals in Rocket League.

Rocket League is currently in its 14th season. The free-to-play vehicular soccer game functions like many similar “no-cost” titles. While you can play the base version for no money, premium passes, and unlockables are obtained via a cash shop. 

Season 14’s elite pack is $9.99. It includes a new car, wheels, decal, and other visuals. Individual car packs can cost anywhere between $1.99 to $5.99. Expect the X-Men and Star Wars DLC to be within this range … unless Disney’s licensing fees drive them higher.

The free-to-play title is available through the Epic Games Store, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. 

Download and compete in the high-octane hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem! Customize your car, hit the field, and compete in one of the most critically acclaimed sports games of all time! Download and take your shot!

[Source: Twitter]


