A PlayStation Classic ‘Star Wars’ Game is Returning Soon?







The influx of classic Star Wars games returning to consoles and PCs is something to behold. Sure, some have been terrible, but I’d rather have more classic LucasArts games than another Battlefront II fiasco.

A rumor is going around that a particular game from the mid-1990s will be heading back to the PlayStation platform soon. No, it’s not Masters of Teräs Käsi. It’s Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire!

According to Comicbook.com, Rebel Assault II is headed to the PlayStation Network in April. The leak allegedly gave away the title of the game but not the price. Considering Star Wars: Demolition (a Twisted Metal clone) can be picked up on PSN for $4.99, it’s safe to say the price point will be below $10.

If the leak is accurate, Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire will premiere on the PlayStation Network on April 16. It is supposedly playable on PS4 and PS5 consoles.

The Rebel Assault games weren’t for everyone, but during the period before the Prequels, we were hungry for more adventures in a galaxy far, far away. Rebel Assault gave us that, and it didn’t have to rely on Luke, Leia, Han, and Chewie.

Star Wars: Rebel Assault and its sequel gave us dogfights and on-foot action with pre-rendered backgrounds and many FMVs. It was a little campy but didn’t tread into Jar Jar Binks territory.

The games were a collaborative effort between Factor 5 and LucasArts. Yes, the same Factor 5 would later make the excellent Rogue Squadron series. Don’t get your hopes up, though. The Rebel Assault games don’t play the same way at all.

Even though Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire doesn’t feature memorable gameplay mechanics, it does introduce new characters and ship types. This was a big deal for franchise fans starved of content during this period just before the Special Editions.

[Source: Comicbook.com]