Staff Test Music At Tiana’s Bayou Adventure In Magic Kingdom







The upcoming new Disney attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, has been ramping up its development. It was recently reported that Imagineers were testing out the attraction at Magic Kingdom and were caught on video in the ride vehicles. Now they are implementing another part of the ride, that being the soundtrack.



In a recent video courtesy of Blog Mickey, the song ‘Down in New Orleans’ can be heard from outside the attraction, meaning that it could be a song that you listen to while waiting or on the ride itself.

Here is the full song from the film:

Undoubtedly, more songs from the film could be added to the attraction. The film has many catchy songs such as ‘Almost There,’ ‘Dig A Little Deeper,’ ‘Gonna Take You There,’ ‘When We’re Human,‘ and of course ‘Friends on the Other Side.’ You can imagine where some of these may be placed on the ride.



Now, of course, despite being heavily advertised and having a lot of effort put into it, some Disney fans may not react to the re-theme the way Disney would want or expect. Some dedicated Splash Mountain fans have criticized the changes and do not plan to support the new version of the attraction.



Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to open this Summer.



Source: Blog Mickey