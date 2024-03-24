Search
Rider Testing Is Happening On Tiana's Bayou Adventure in Walt Disney World

By Kambrea Pratt
It seems we that Disney is almost there with the reopening of Splash Mountain as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Imagineers were spotted in the ride vehicles as they tested out the attraction.

@DrewDisneyDude posted a video on X.

Previously, it was reported that Disney put signs up indicating testing was going on with the attraction. My guess is that people saw the water and ride vehicles and kept asking Cast Members if it was open. 

@DrewDisneyDude also posted an image of that as well.

It’s exciting to see it moving closer to opening. 

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is replacing the popular Splash Mountain attraction that closed in January 2023. The new attraction is set to open in “summer 2024.” So we are still at least three months away from “summer,” and remember that the season goes clear until late September. So it could be any time from late June to late September. 

However, seeing the testing going on, I think we may see it open before September. 

Disney has given this description of the attraction on their website:

Join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis on their journey through a shimmering bayou as they prepare for a spirited celebration during Mardi Gras season. Along the way, you’ll see familiar faces and make new friends as you’re brought into the next chapter of Tiana’s inspiring story.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: @DrewDisneyDude on X. Please give him a like and a follow!


