Spring Training Baseball Returns to ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Spring training baseball was a fixture at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort. The Atlanta Braves played their spring training baseball games at Walt Disney World for over 20 years. However, those have not happened since the Atlanta Braves moved to a new facility. Due to unfortunate circumstances, Major League Baseball will return to Walt Disney World in 2023.

According to the press release, Walt Disney World Resort and the Tampa Bay Rays Major League Baseball team have agreed to host a portion of the team’s 2023 spring training at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. After Hurricane Ian damaged the Tampa Bay Rays’ facilities in Port Charlotte in September, Walt Disney World Resort offered facilities to the players and coaches. ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex has hosted other major sports leagues during unforeseen events like the NBA and MLS.

“We are thankful for Disney’s willingness and ability to accommodate our unexpected Spring Training needs,” said Tampa Bay Rays team president Matt Silverman. He also said, “ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex will provide our players and coaches with first-class facilities for their annual ramp-up to the season.”

As part of the agreement, the Tampa Bay Rays’ major and minor leaguers will work out at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex starting in February 2023 in preparation for the upcoming 2023 season. Major League spring training workouts run from February 6 through March 1, with early arrivals reporting on February 6. Pitchers and catchers will report the following week, in February. 14.

Faron Kelley, vice president of Disney Sports, stated that “We are thrilled to be bringing Major League Baseball back to Walt Disney World Resort,” In addition, he said, “We’re always looking for top-tier events, like the Rays’ Spring Training for our guests to enjoy at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.”

If you are a fan of Major League Baseball, this short-term situation could make your Orlando vacation even more magical. ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex provides an excellent facility for fans to enjoy these games. Since the infrastructure and previous experience hosting Atlanta Braves games still exist, this should be an excellent addition to the Walt Disney World Resort.

