Spider-Man Noir TV Series In Development For Amazon







SONY’s continued partnership with Amazon/MGM over the Spider-Verse is continuing to expand. Last November SONY announced a television series based on Silk called Silk: Spider Society with SONY executives later confirming their intent to create more Spider-Verse shows earlier this month.







Now the next series in their ever growing lineup will be a series based on Spider-Man Noir. For those who don’t know, Spider-Man Noir is set in an alternate Marvel Universe where everything is set to a 1930s detective style.



You may recognize Spider-Man Noir from the 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and was voice by Nicholas Cage. Some may also recognize him from the 2010 video game Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions.







The series will be written by Oren Uziel (Known for The Lost City and the 2021 Mortal Kombat film) and will be produced by Chris Miller and Phil Lord. Uziel and Amy Pascal will also serve as executive producers.



No details have been given as to what the story will be about, what characters will be in it, what actors are being considered or even an estimated filming/release date is. We can only assume it is one of many projects in development via the SONY-Amazon partnership.



The amount of projects using the Spider-Man lineup of characters might be discouraging to Disney/Marvel as they seem to be struggling with the current iteration of the MCU. With Spider-Man back at SONY Marvel seems to be scrambling to find a replacement to fit the popularity of Tom Holland’s portrayal of the iconic character.



Aside from that SONY is green-lighting multiple shows and films like Venom, Morbius, Madame Web, Kraven the Hunter and many more. Wether it be on the big screen or on streaming it is only a matter of time before we see Black Cat, Prowler, Nightwatch, Silver Sable, Spider-Woman, Jackpot and more join SONY’s new Spider-Verse.



Source: RT Editorial