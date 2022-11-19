SONY Partners With Amazon To Produce ‘Silk’ & Other Shows

In a surprise move SONY and Amazon have partnered up to produce multiple Spider-Verse television series for the MGM+ and Amazon Prime Video. The first series will be based on the Spider-Man heroine Silk and will be titled Silk: Spicer Society. The series will be headed up by Angela Kang (Known for producing The Waling Dead) and will feature duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller and former SONY head Amy Pascal as the series’ producers.



Amazon Studios Head Jennifer Salke had this to say following the announcement:



“Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Sony’s recent live-action and animated reimagining of the Spider-Man franchise has represented some of the most dynamic superhero storytelling in film. Together with Angela Kang’s creative vision, we couldn’t be more pleased to bring Silk: Spider Society to our MGM+ and Prime Video customers.“







The character of Cindy Moon aka Silk first appeared in Marvel Comics in 2014 and was another addition to the web slinging family of spider heroes. She is one of the latest female Spider heroes alongside the more well known Spider-Gwen.



Not much is currently known about the series. We can assume it will be live-action due to Angela Kang’s previous filmography. But we don’t know how faithful the creative team will stick to the source material or how much they will alter the character ti fit a specific creative vision. We also don’t know if it will connect to their Spider-Verse films or if it will be a standalone project.



With this out of nowhere announcement we can assume Marvel/Disney might not be all too happy about it. In their quest to try and re-acquire all Marvel film/television rights this may set them off. Also the choice to team up with Amazon seems odd as the company has had a decent partnership with Netflix as of late. Perhaps they offered SONY a decent payday.







Outside of Silk no other names have been mentioned, though it will be fun to speculate. Previously names like Black Cat, Silver Sable, Jackpot, Prowler and Nightwatch have been mentioned before. We’ll just have to wait and see.



What do you want to see from the upcoming Silk series?



Source: Deadline



