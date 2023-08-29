Somehow Star Wars Original Trilogy Emperor Palpatine Returned







Ah, remember when Emperor Palpatine was a genuine threat and not a last-minute addition to a failing trilogy used to win back Original Trilogy Star Wars fans? I miss those days. Thankfully, Gentle Giant realizes where the money is, and it’s with classic characters.

The company’s 3-D Legends bust collection has added Emperor Palpatine as he was seen in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. The supreme ruler of the Galactic Empire is here in all his wrinkly glory, complete with orange and yellow Sith eyes.

The bust stands 10.5″ tall. Emperor Palpatine is limited to only 1,000 pieces and is expected to ship out during the first quarter of 2024.

Orders are limited to two per account. Emperor Palpatine’s bust is priced at $200.

“This Sith Lord is a legend in the Star Wars universe, and now he’s a Legend in 3D! This detailed ½ scale portrait of the man behind the formation of the Empire and the destruction of the Jedi order measures approximately 10 inches tall and sits atop a Death Star-themed base.”

If you’re looking for something that’s a bit more premium, check out the 1:1 Tuksen Raider bust that was announced last August. Luke Skywalker fans can also pick up the Milestone Statue that features the future Jedi during his training on the Millenium Falcon.

Regarding Emperor Palpatine, I don’t think the original version of the Sith ruler gets enough attention. Before Lucas decided to add new footage to the Original Trilogy, the Emporer looked quite a bit different in The Empire Strikes Back.

The first time we see Emperor Palpatine is during a holo call with Darth Vader. While some of the facial features would show up in the next film, this version of Sheev appears far more alien.

The initial Darth Sidious was voiced by the legendary Clive Revill, but it was actress Marjorie Eaton who was under the hood. Although it does make sense in a way for Lucas to go back and insert Ian McDiarmid for better continuity, fans deserve some merchandise paying homage to this Palpatine prototype.

