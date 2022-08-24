A Premium ‘Star Wars ‘Tusken Raider Bust Is Coming In 2023

Fans of the Original Trilogy now have the opportunity to own an incredibly details bust of the iconic Tusken Raiders. Regal Robot captured the look of Tatooine’s savage nomads in a premium replica based on Star Wars: A New Hope.

Regal Robot has put a lot of effort into researching the Sand Person’s outfit to produce the most screen-accurate bust possible. This includes 3D scanning of the original prop from Lucasfilm, according to Regal Robot’s founder Tom Spina:

“To be face-to-face with the original masks and costumes from the 1977 film was a moving experience. We spent an extraordinary amount of time with those artifacts. From measurements and color matching, to the high-tech wizardry of the 3D scanning, we used every tool we could to make our recreation as faithful as we could to the look and details of these iconic originals.”

Not only is Regal Robot offering a premium bust, but the Signature Edition also comes with a plaque signed by Alan Fernandes, who played a Tusken Raider in Star Wars: A New Hope. Unfortunately, these busts are limited to only 150 pieces. So, when orders start on 8/30/2022, you’d better head over to Regal Robot’s website at noon EST to order yours.

If the $2,999 price tag is a bit too much, Regal Robot has a payment plan stretching over 12 months.

Research on this prop replica bust began several years ago, beginning with first-hand examination of the original masks and costumes from the film. From there, hunting for elements, including the closest possible match to the unique woven head wrap fabrics, a search that literally spanned the globe to find a weaver crafting fabric in the right look. We crafted numerous test dye lots that we then brought to the original prop masks to compare until we knew we had it right.

What are you getting for $3k? All of this:

1:1 to the original, mix of resin, metal, leather and fabric elements.

Part of our Archive Collection, mastered from a high-resolution 3D scan of the original artifact

Developed with extensive research and first-hand examination of the the original prop mask and costume

Includes hand-numbered, metal plaque signed by original performer Alan Fernandes

Made in the U.S.A. and hand-painted and distressed by our talented FX artists, making each a unique work of art

Includes display base, head is poseable and can rotate left and right.

Ships in a double corrugated box with die-cut EPS foam insert

Includes Lucasfilm Certificate of Authenticity

What do you think of this replica? Let us know below.

[Source: Regal Robot]