Sofia the First Spinoff Coming to Disney Junior

Beloved Disney Junior Princess Sofia the First is getting a spinoff show as per Variety. Creator Craig Gerber has extended his development deal with Disney which includes the spinoff of Sofia the First which is said to take place in Royal Prep Academy, the school in Enchanica for princes and princesses run by Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather.

Sofia the First ran on Disney Junior from 2013 to 2018 and it followed the story of Sofia, a young, new princess. Her mother married King Roland of Enchanica thus pushing Sofia into the role of princess. King Roland gifted her an amulet which gave her the power to talk to animals among other special powers.

Sofia the First taught its viewers kindness to others, problem solving skills, how helping matters, among other helpful skills. The cast of the show included Wayne Brady as Clover the Rabbit, Ariel Winter (Modern Family) as Sofia, Sara Ramirez (Grey’s Anatomy) as Queen Miranda, and Tim Gunn (Project Runway) as Baileywick the butler to the family.

The showed gave life to a television movie, Sofia the First: Once Upon a Princess which aired on Disney Junior in 2012.

Additionally, Sofia the First offered the backstory to Elena of Avalor, another Disney Junior show by Gerber. Elena, the Princess of Avalor, had been magically trapped inside Sofia’s amulet for forty years until Sofia was able to set her free. The show Elena of Avalor ran from 2018 to 2020 on Disney Junior. Guests at the Walt Disney World Resort can still meet with Princess Elena at Princess Fairytale Hall in Fantasyland. Guests used to be able to meet with Princess Sofia at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but she has been replaced by other Disney Junior stars.

Craig Gerber, the creator of Sofia the First, currently has two shows in development with Disney including the spinoff. The other show is said to be about time-traveling treasure hunter discovering lost family treasures. Anther show from Gerber is currently running on Disney Junior entitled, Firebuds, which premiered in September.

Gerber said to Variety, “I am excited to be continuing my creative partnership with both Alyssa and Disney Branded Television. Together, we have produced three meaningful, diverse shows, and I am looking forward to broadening the scope of our collaboration while also championing new voices. It’s particularly thrilling to return to the enchanted world of Sofia the First, where it all began 10 years ago, and create a follow-up series that is just as magical.”

Sofia the First and Elena of Avalor can both be watched on Disney+.

Do you have kids that love the world of Sofia the First? Let us know in the comments.