Soarin’ Over California to Return to California Adventure

For Disney’s California Adventure’s Food and Wine Festival Soarin’ Over California will return for a limited time. The original attraction will replace Soarin’ Around the World from March 3rd- April 25th. Guests will have the chance to fly over various parts of California for a limited time.

Soarin’ Over California debuted at Disney’s California Adventure in 2001. It quickly became a quite popular attraction among park goers. The attraction was replicated for the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida at Epcot in 2005. It debuted as Soarin’ Over California until it was replaced with Soarin’ Around the World in 2016. In 2016, California Adventure also replaced Soarin’ Over California with Soarin’ Around the World. The original Soarin’ Over California has returned a few times at California Adventure including after the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in 2019. It returned again in 2020 for the Food and Wine Festival until the closure of the park for the COVID19 pandemic.

Soarin’ over California features many of California’s beautiful locations including Palm Springs, the Golden Gate Bridge, Malibu, and of course, Disneyland. Whereas Soarin’ Around the World showcases various spectacular worldwide locations. Some of the places that are visited in Soarin’ Around the World include the Taj Mahal, the Eiffel Tower, the Great Wall of China, Port Jackson in Australia, the Great Pyramids in Egypt, the mountains of Monument Valley, Arizona to name a few.

