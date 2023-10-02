Shop Disney Announces Starbucks Nightmare Before Christmas Tumbler Will Restock on October 4







Did you miss the Starbucks ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ tumbler on Shop Disney and don’t want to pay hundreds of dollars on eBay? Guess what? Shop Disney just announced that they will make more tumblers available on October 4, 2023, at 12 AM PST/ 3AM EST.

Shop Disney made the announcement on Twitter:

The Nightmare Before Christmas Starbucks returns October 4. https://t.co/W9un00Fh3Q pic.twitter.com/PXHAdn0cuX — shopDisney (@shopDisney) October 2, 2023

The first round sold out quickly (in a minute) with many fans upset that they didn’t get one of the tumblers. Some were selling on eBay for prices well over $200, with one hitting almost $300 on September 29.

