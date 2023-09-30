Starbucks Nightmare Before Christmas Tumblers Are Going For Over $200 Each







Disney recently had a special Starbucks “The Nightmare Before Christmas” tumbler available on Shop Disney that sold out very fast. Originally the tumbler cost $34.99 and now it’s selling on eBay for up to $299!

Here are some of the current listings with prices on eBay

This one is already over $221 and has 36 bids with almost four days to go!

Here are sold listings with one selling for $299!

For a $35 tumbler!

If you missed out on that tumbler here are some other ones from Tervis you could get instead for 1/10 the price.

I know they aren’t the same, but those are options.

