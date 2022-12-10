Satu’li Canteen Will Feature New ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Dishes

Disney is gearing up for their next big “tent pole” franchise film ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’ To help promote the new release they are doing special offerings at Disney’s Animal Kingdom–the home of Pandora: The World of Avatar. Among those offerings is a new ‘Tree of Life Awakenings’ show and some new food items at the popular Avatar-themed restaurant.

Starting on December 16, which is the same day as the film’s theatrical release, guests can try some new offerings. These new options are absolutely beautiful to look at!

Metkayina Mousse – flourless chocolate cake with chocolate mousse, raspberry gelee, mango coulis, boba pearls, and a white and milk chocolate garnish.

Ocean Moon Bowl – tuna, blue noodles, watermelon radish, pickled daikon, avocado, rainbow carrots, cucumbers, red cabbage and a miso and sweet soy sauce.

Ilu Splash Margarita – Kiwi Monin syrup, lime juice, sour mix, Corazon Tequila Blanco and a slice of Kiwi.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Disney Parks Blog