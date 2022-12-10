Limited Time “Avatar: The Way of Water” Projection Show Coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney has announced that for a limited time a new Tree of Life Awakenings show will be projected onto the Animal Kingdom’s landmark. This new show is inspired by the park’s Pandora section as well as the upcoming film Avatar: The way of Water.

Disney posted this video to showcase the upcoming experience:

“For a limited time beginning Dec. 12, the Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom will awaken in the evenings with an all-new experience inspired by Pandora – The World of Avatar and the film, “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Produced by Lightstorm Entertainment in collaboration with Disney Live Entertainment, this new story sequence illuminates the park’s iconic Tree of Life with the magic of nature.”

Starting on Monday, December 12, if you happen to be in the Animal Kingdom you can catch this special night-time projection show.

Avatar: The Way of Water debuts in theaters on December 16, 2022.

Source: Disney Parks Blog