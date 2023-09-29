RUMOR: The Knights Of The Old Republic Remake Canceled?







ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



At the 2021 PlayStation Showcase event SONY announced that a remake of the 2003 Star Wars action role-playing game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic would be getting a remake exclusively for the PlayStation 5 (ironic since the original was an Xbox exclusive).







The game was announced to be in development at Aspyr Media, which the Embracer Group had just recently acquired, and was partnered with fellow subsidiary Saber Interactive. The game was seen as a way to reintroduce the characters and story into the modern Star Wars canon, as the original had been categorized into the “Legends” banner when Disney acquired Lucasfilm.



However, not long after, the game entered a bit of controversy when it was found out that Sam Maggs, a former writer of The Mary Sue, would be the game’s lead writer. This caused backlash as before her involvement, she admitted to not liking the game. She later “stepped down” less than a year later.



In August of 2022, it was reported that the project would be experiencing changes as Aspyr was replaced as the lead developer and that Saber Interactive would be taking over the project.



Months later, in May of this year, during an Embracer Group investor briefing, when asked about the development of the KOTOR remake, Embracer CEO Lard Wingefors replied, “I have no further comments,” casting a grim shadow on the game’s future.



Now it appears that not only has the official reveal trailer for the game on YouTube been privated, but also multiple social media posts relating the the game’s official 2021 announcement have also been deleted. Fans noticed this and have been spreading awareness of the sudden disappearance.

PlayStation have privated the Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake trailer.



Tweets from PlayStation on the KOTOR Remake have also been deleted.



What's Playstation doing? pic.twitter.com/LjFc3YaK4Q — AZZATRU (@A7ZATRU) September 28, 2023

Using the Wayback Machine, you can see the tweet did exist. last snapshot taken was in 2022. https://t.co/QuZ0Zavuch — Crusader II Elessar (@Crusader3456) September 28, 2023

The Embracer group has recently experienced a large number of changes, with studios like Volition Games and Campfire Cabal being shut down and studios like Deadalic announcing the closure of their game development branches.



Fans are worried that the game is a casualty of poor management from Embracer and that the project may either be sold off to another company or will be outright canceled.



What do you think? Do you think that the KOTOR Remake was canceled?



