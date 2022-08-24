KOTOR Remake Changes Studios Amid Struggling Development

For anyone who was looking forward to the upcoming remake of the 2003 classic Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic will have to wait even longer as some new developments have come to light. The development studio behind the game, Aspyr, will no longer be working on the title.



According to Bloomberg the Austin, Texas based studio is being removed from the project and development has now been handed over to Saber Interactive’s Eastern European division. The reason why the studios can easily move development between each other is due to both companies being owned by Swedish mega conglomerate Embracer Group.









The remake was announced in late 2021 for the PlayStation 5 as a timed exclusive with ports for PC and Xbox Series X/S likely in the future. Ever since the game’s announcement it has been met with controversy. The first being with the game’s original writer Sam Maggs as she admittedly didn’t like the original KOTOR and had multiple questionable posts on social media. She later “stepped down” in early 2022.







Then this past July the game was hit with a massive delay, causing many to wonder if the remake will ever get made. Some comparing the hectic development cycle to the 2020 Remake of Final Fantasy VII as it also switched developers early on.



The Embracer Group hasn’t been having the best luck either lately as it lost $433 Million in its last fiscal year and just the other day it’s stock fell 7% following the recent release of their reboot of Saints Row. With them recently spending an undisclosed amount on the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit IPs this company needs to gets its financials in order.



How do you feel about the Knights of the Old Republic Remake getting a new developer? Do you think the game will ever release?



Source: Bloomberg