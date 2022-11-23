RUMOR: Kathleen Kennedy Leaving Lucasfilm In 2023

ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



It’s no secret that over the past 10 years of Disney owning Lucasfilm the studio hasn’t seen the same output of quality that used to be associated with it. Part of the blame can be traced back to its president Kathleen Kennedy. Once one of Hollywood’s most renowned film producers is currently seen as the one who led the studio down its current path.







After the finale to the Disney Sequel trilogy, the Star Wars brand has seemingly been damaged due to mismanagement. Throwing out George Lucas’ instructions and rushing out a whole trilogy without having a plan is quite the unconventional business model. Now Star Wars toyrs flood bargain bin stores, sitting on the shelves collecting dust.



The studio has also had a lack of major projects outside of Disney+ programing with Lucasfilm SVP recently stepping down due to “a lack of film projects.” The current lineup of projects that have been announced and then delayed include Rogue Squadron, the Rian Johnson Trilogy, the Taika Waititi Star Wars film and the Kevin Feige film.







Even though time and time again she has shown that perhaps she isn’t the best candidate suitable to head the company it appears that her time may finally be up; At least according to a new rumor.



According to YouTuber John Campea, via his livestream, he claims to have multiple sources say that that Kathleen Kennedy is being removed from her position at Lucasfilm after the release of Indiana Jones 5 next year. This comes just days after Bob Iger returned as CEO of the Walt Disney Company. Campea had previously believed that Iger would protect Kennedy, but it now appears that the opposite could be true.



He stated on the livestream:



“This is what I have heard; I have heard that the decision to remove Kathy Kennedy has already been made and that she will be gone either sometime before or very, very, very shortly thereafter the release of Indiana Jones 5.”



“Now, I want to be very, very clear here; I cannot independently say to you and confirm to you that this is a fact. I will say that one of the two people that have contacted me has a 1000% average on the things they’ve informed me of.“



Again this is just a rumor, but it should be noted that Indiana Jones 5 has seemingly been the last major project that she is attached to. So this rumor isn’t without merit.







If she is indeed being replaced hopefully the duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni can take up the task to breathe life back into a galaxy far far away.



Source: The Direct



