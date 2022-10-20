Lucasfilm Senior Vice President Michelle Rejwan Steps Down

Film producer and long time J.J. Abrams collaborator Michelle Rejwan has announced that she will be stepping down as the Senior Vice President of Live-Action and Production at Lucasfilm. She had originally been appointed as SVP in 2019 around the time of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker‘s release.







Rejwan began her career producing J.J. Abrams’ Super 8 in 2011 when she joined Bad Robot. She would follow him to Paramount where she produced 2013’s Star Trek: Into Darkness and later to Lucasfilm where she produced Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.



Following those films she produced multiple projects for Disney+ which include Obi-Wan Kenobi, Light & Magic, Andor and the upcoming Willow series.



However Lucasfilm’s current stagnation of feature length film projects she has decided to stop down and return to being a full time producer for both Lucasfilm and Disney. She is however still attached to the upcoming Taika Waititi Star Wars film.







When she was originally hired back in 2019 Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy had this to say about her:



“Working with Michelle over the last seven years as a producer on both The Force Awakens and now The Rise of Skywalker, I have seen first-hand her skills collaborating with writers and directors, and I’ve been incredibly impressed with her creative skills and her ability to manage the complexity surrounding these massive projects.“



It is currently not known who will be taking her place as SVP of Lucasfilm. It does however sine a light on the current state of the studio as there aren’t that many major projects lined up at the moment. We currently have Rogue Squadron (which may or may not have Patty Jenkins attached), Taika Waititi’s project (which is having its own production issues), the Rain Johnson Trilogy (which may not happen) and Indiana Jones 5 (which is course was also having production trouble).



Hopefully whoever takes her place is able to help get the company back on track.



Source: Deadline



