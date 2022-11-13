RUMOR: Captain Marvel To Lead The Avengers In Avengers 5 & 6

ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.



As the Marvel Cinematic Universe begins to face lower and lower box office revenue and sees its Disney+ shows draw fewer and fewer numbers it is safe to say the “Marvel fatigue” is beginning to take effect.



While films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness made nearly $1 Billion worldwide films like Eternals barley passed $400 Million. We have also heard from a number of 3rd parties that shows like Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk lost viewership numbers each week after every new episode.







But Marvel is hoping that fans will stick around to see the next lineup of films/shows that lead up to the eventual end of Phase 6 with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in 2025 and Avengers: Secret Wars in 2026. But after Avengers: Endgame, with a number of the popular heroes either dying or passing the torch, fans wonder “Who will lead the Avengers in those movies?“







Well according to a new rumor from Giant Freaking Robot, one of their “trusted sources” claims that the current plan to is have Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel lead the heroes in The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars; Effectively becoming the “Next Captain America”.



Now this is a odd rumor since Brie Larson’s future as the cosmic hero have been called into question after becoming disliked by the fans over her acting and off-screen behavior. Not to mention the Carol Danvers in the comics has become a rather divisive character in recent years, who’s comic keeps getting canceled and then rebooted over and over again.



But it should be noted that in the lead-up the the 2019 release of Captain Marvel series producer Kevin Feige did say that she would be the forefront of the MCU. But it is not known if any of those plans have changed.







Brie Larson’s next outing as the female hero is alongside Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau in The Marvels which is scheduled for July 28th, 2023.



What do you think of this rumor? Do you think that Brie Larson will be made the next leader of the Avengers?



