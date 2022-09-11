Brie Larson Not Sure if Anybody Wants Her to Keep Playing Captain Marvel?

Brie Larson seems self-aware when it comes to public opinion about Captain Marvel.

When asked by Variety at the D23 Expo how long would continue playing Captain Marvel, she says “I don’t know. Does anybody want me to do it again?”

It could be a joke, or the actress could be feeling that the public just doesn’t want her playing Carol Danvers anymore. Given the [media-fueled, in my opinion] backlash over Captain Marvel in 2019, maybe she’s deciding to hang up her… uh… spandex? Boots? For good.

The conversation came up as part of the promotional push for The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel that not only will star Larson as Carol Danvers, but also Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau (who was the first female Captain Marvel in the comics) and Iman Vellani as newcomer Ms. Marvel.

“The Marvels” is the direct sequel to 2019’s “Captain Marvel,” and it also continues the adventures of Kamala Khan from this year’s Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel” and the newly super-powered Monica Rambeau from last year’s “WandaVision” show. In her show, Kamala is a super fan of Captain Marvel and looks up to her as role model and idol. In last week’s season finale, Brie Larson had a cameo in the post-credits scene. After Kamala’s mysterious bangle suddenly begins to glow, the young hero is suddenly teleported away and replaced with Captain Marvel, who looks around the teen’s bedroom, unsure of how she got there.

Some footage from The Marvels was shown at D23, and the film drops in theaters on July 28, 2023.

