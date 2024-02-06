RUMOR: Ayo Edebiri Eyed To Star In Pirates Of The Caribbean 6?







ATTENTION: THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS A RUMOR. PLEASE TAKE THE FOLLOWING STORY AS A GARIN OF SALT.



A little over a year and a half ago actor Johnny Depp won his defamation lawsuit against his now ex-wife Amber Heard after accusing him of domestic abuse. The claims made by the actress allegedly cost him multiple acting jobs from Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts series at Warner Bros. and even his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise at Disney.







Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting a possible announcement of Depp and Disney coming to an agreement to see him sail the seas at least one last time. However, it appears that Disney is attempting to revamp the franchise without the series’ main character. Originally, Margot Robbie was set to star in a female lead spin-off before getting canceled. Even Dwayne Johnson was rumored to be in talks.



Now, we may have an update on the franchise’s future, but it doesn’t seem to include Depp. According to well-known Industry Insider Daniel Ritchman, Disney is eyeing newcomer Ayo Edebiri, known for series such as Big Mouth, The Bear, and the recent Clone High reboot, as the lead in an upcoming relaunch of the Pirates of the Caribbean series.



The upcoming project is reportedly being headed up by Craig Mazin, the showrunner behind the recent HBO series The Last of Us. The film will supposedly focus on a younger group of characters. It isn’t currently known if any other cast members/characters will appear in some way.



Even though this project is a few years off, one thing is for sure, if you don’t give the fans what they want, they will walk away in droves. Just look at the Star Wars sequel trilogy.







What do you think? Will the series continue with Ayo Edebiri as its lead? Or will it sink to the bottom of the ocean unless Jack Sparrow returns?



Source: CBR